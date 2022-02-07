Fire crews battle duplex fire on northwest side, officials say

Officials say there were no injuries but the Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a fire at a duplex on the northwest side Sunday night, officials say.

Just before 9:50 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 8500 block of Echo Creek Lane. Officials said crews saw smoke and fire making its way through the roof of the complex.

Crews contained the fire to one side of the duplex --- one unit having minor smoke damage.