Dozens run 5K to help New Braunfels girl recovering from traumatic brain injury

The Hollow Tree Run 5K was organized to help the Oliver family's youngest daughter recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — On Sunday morning, dozens of people ran to help a girl recovering from a debilitating injury.

Last April—a New Braunfels family was devastated when their youngest child suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off a four-wheeler.

A teen who worked closely with the family years ago was inspired to help them.

Seven-year-old Sophia Oliver is the youngest of eight children. Her parents Raylene and Jeff say she loves a crowd.

“This is where she shines at is, getting in front of people, and that’s how she was before [the accident],” Jeff Oliver said.

In April 2021, the family was working on their Hollow Tree Ranch when Sophia accidentally fell off an ATV. At first the family was monitoring her for a concussion, but Sophia had a seizure later that day.

Doctors had to perform surgery to drain a hematoma and repaired a ruptured artery. The family says Sophia went into cardiac arrest.

After surgery, doctors said she had significant permanent damage in the left side of her brain and the right side of her body was paralyzed—but months later, she was able to take some steps on her own.

“She’s an inspiration, we’re so grateful to God in how He’s blessed us from healing from the get-go,” Jeff Oliver said.

They say Sophia has touched many lives, including that of Hannah Cribley.

The 16-year-old worked on the Oliver’s ranch a few summers ago, and after hearing about Sophia’s accident, she and her mom organized Sunday’s Hollow Tree 5K Run benefitting Oliver’s family.

“This has all been a miracle and if it wasn’t for God being alongside us this entire time, it wouldn’t have happened,” Cribley said.

She’s grateful for all the support lent to Sophia’s family.

Sophia’s dad says his daughter is surprising many with her recovery.

“How she has healed, people that see her situation, they’re just like, she’s not the norm,” he said.

When Sophia crossed the finish line (with some help), it meant all the world to her mom and dad.

“[We’re] just overwhelmed by the community support, all the people following Sophia’s journey, it’s just amazing and it’s just awesome,” Raylene Oliver said.

They say Sophia’s story in God’s glory will continue.