'He was so loved' | Family of murder victim hosts birthday memorial at gravesite

As family and friends of Christopher Olivarez celebrate his life, they also have plans for the reward money they raised in December.

SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends of Christopher Olivarez spent Sunday celebrating what would’ve been the former TV account executive’s 41st birthday at his gravesite on the city’s south side.

Olivarez was killed last September after he was stabbed at his south side home. Days later detectives found his car burned outside city limits but no suspect has been found. The only clues police have are surveillance videos of a man walking outside Olivarez’s property. Though months have passed, his mother Mary Coronado continues to grieve her son’s death.

“I will continue honoring my son because he lives in my heart, and my heart is in pain,” said Coronado.

Her calls for justice continue to get louder, too. Coronado’s family is hoping a combined cash reward with Crime Stoppers will reveal tips leading to the arrest of his killer. They plan to give Crime Stoppers an additional $12,000 to the $5,000 reward the organization has already issued. The money was raised from a plate sale in December.

“If this person think we are going to stop, it’s not. We are going to fight,” said Amanda Olivarez, Chris’ cousin.

The family had planned to meet with Crime Stoppers to combine the money last week but said it was canceled.

“There was weather issues this past week so we couldn’t meet. We are going to go next Friday,” said Coronado.

Until then, family and friends are celebrating Olivarez's heavenly birthday, which is on Monday.

“He was so loved and he will never be forgotten,” said Tori Martinez, a family friend.