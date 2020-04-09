'Something we're not accustomed to': In one week, Poteet area sees more homicides than all of 2019

It's been a difficult week for the usually peaceful community.

In just one week, there were two reported murders in Atascosa County. And, as of Thursday night, the hunt remains on for an accused killer who authorities say is a teenager. Poteet Police report 18-year-old Ashton Garcia shot and killed John Martinez Alaniz.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Marcelino Eli Esparza, was arrested on accusations he strangled Margie Arguijo to death. The grandmother lived in Poteet. Her daughter, Jamie Arguijo, was the last person to see her alive.

"I feel like my whole world just stopped," she said. "This is a different kind of hurt. A different kind of pain."

Esparza said the suspect lived with her mother, who was helping him get on his feet.

"Why would he do that?" she asked. "My mom took him in."

Margie was found dead at her home just outside of Poteet. On the same Sunday, in the small town, there was another reported murder. According to the Poteet Police Department, at around 10:04 p.m. officers responded to a call for shots fired at 150 Avenue H. They found John Martin Alaniz, 41, who had been shot multiple times.

They've named Garcia as the suspect. Investigators are still looking for the teen with the help from the Texas Rangers.

Violent crimes are not common in Poteet, known as the Strawberry Capital of Texas. Poteet Police Chief Bruce Hickman said that, last year, the town saw zero murders.

"When somebody is murdered, it hurts all the way around," he said. "Family violence cases have been on the rise this year."

At least three murders this year were reported around the area in Atascosa County.

"It does shake our community," the chief said. "This is something we are not accustomed to."

Hickman has his suspicions about the increase in family violent crimes.

"People are confined to their houses," he said. "They don't have that chance to go out and vent."

Meanwhile, Jamie is raising funds to bury her mother. She says she's dreading the day she has to say her final goodbye.

"I wish these days would go by slow," she said. "I don't want that day to come."

The Arguijo Family is raising money for the burial. They will have a food benefit at 5.p.m. Friday at 608 Trade Street in Pleasanton. On Saturday, they will have another fundraiser at Mr Biggz located in Jourdanton. That event will start at 11 a.m.