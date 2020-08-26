Rescheduled Poteet Strawberry Festival isn't happening in 2020, organizers say

The 73rd annual event was postponed when the pandemic began in the spring and now the new date for the fall has been scrapped.

POTEET, Texas — We've got some sad news for strawberry lovers who were looking forward to what you could say is a "deep-seeded" tradition in Texas.

The 73rd Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival - which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the spring - is now canceled for 2020.

The 3-day event was rescheduled for October 30 through November 1. A decision to scrap the festival altogether was made Tuesday, organizers with the Poteet Strawberry Festival Association said.

The organization released this statement to KENS 5 Tuesday night:

"One never knows what a year will hold and 2020 has definitely proven that is true. Like so many others, the Poteet Strawberry Festival Assn. entered into 2020 with great plans and excitement for another great year - but we too have had to adjust, reschedule and try to make changes with all of the new challenges we are facing.

With a heavy heart the Poteet Strawberry Festival Assn. has decided that because of the safety of our guests, volunteers and all those who help make our event happen - the 2020 Poteet Strawberry Festival has been cancelled. In the spring, we had sincerely hoped that we would be able to celebrate together this fall, but it’s not safe to do so at this time.

We are already discussing 2021, and working on ways to have an event and where guests can enjoy themselves and remain safe.

Please know that the Poteet Strawberry Festival Assn. cares deeply for all of our Festival friends, our community and all of those who are struggling during this most difficult time."

The huge event is typically held the second weekend of April - drawing in crowds of more than 100,000 people.

The event began in 1948, in downtown Poteet and was an instant hit with locals.