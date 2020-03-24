POTEET, Texas — The Poteet Strawberry Festival has announced a new date for the event postponed amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival announced on their Facebook page that the 2020 event would take place Halloween weekend, on October 31 and November 1.

Festival organizers said previously purchased tickets for the April festival would be valid for use during the new dates.

On March 16, the decision was made to postpone the event until sometime in the fall.

"The Poteet Strawberry Festival Association cares deeply for their community, their guests, staff and volunteers.," officials wrote at the time.

"After reviewing the CDC's latest recommendations, as well as input from local and state officials, the difficult decision was made to postpone the 2020 event from this April until later this Fall. "

Festival organizers said the decision to postpone was "especially difficult because our local strawberry growers depend upon the support they receive from the guests that attend our event.

"The growers will need our support now more than ever because they have fresh fruit available now and in the upcoming weeks."

