SAN ANTONIO — The Poteet Strawberry Festival organizers had a pleasant surprise for strawberry lovers Saturday afternoon.

Organizers of the beloved festival took to their official Facebook page to announce that as of 2 p.m. April 18, growers for the Poteet Strawberry Festival would be selling pints and flats of strawberries from the festival grounds parking lot.

Poteet Strawberry Festival ANOUNCEMENT: TODAY, Saturday April 18th, 2020 Starting @ 2pm Potee... t Strawberry Festival Growers SELLING STRAWBERRIES Drive-Thru Style Along the Festival Grounds Parking Lot Road PRICES VARY and may change without notice $5-$8 per pint $25-$30 per flat Cash preferred by some growers Some growers may accept Credit Be prepared for Cash Come out and support your local growers.

Strawberries will be sold 'drive-thru style' the post explained, in order to abide by current social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, growers will be set up along the "Main Road" (9199 N State Highway 16, Poteet, Texas 78065) 30 to 50 feet apart from each other "to allow a safe distance between them and so you can be safe while driving through to make your purchase/pickup."

Prices will vary but are laid out at $5 to $8 per pint and $25 to $20 per flat.

Some growers may accept credit cards, but cash is the preferred method of payment and buyers should be prepared to pay with cash.

For more information visit the festival's website here.