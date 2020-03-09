Man arrested, accused of strangling Poteet woman, sheriff's office says

An autopsy later revealed that Margie Arguijo of Poteet died from strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A 48-year-old woman was found strangled in a trailer park in Poteet, and authorities have a man in custody, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Horton Lane just outside the city limits of Poteet.

A man who lived in the trailer, where 48-year-old Margie Arguijo was found strangled, told deputies that he was outside when he went into the trailer and found Arguijo's body, authorities said.

The officers said the scene did not fit the story that the man was telling the investigating officers.

An autopsy later revealed that Arguijo of Poteet died from strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Sheriff's Investigators obtained a murder warrant for Marcelino Eli Esparza, age 48, of Poteet.