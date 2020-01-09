Cash reward for info on Garden Ridge clerk's death

Comal County Crime Stoppers is extending its offer of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man seen on video shooting a beloved clerk in Garden Ridge.

GARDEN RIDGE, Texas — Authorities are extending a reward offer with hopes of finding the gunman who killed a Garden Ridge store clerk in July.

Investigators are hoping it will prompt someone to come forward with information about the murder.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is extending its offer of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment of the man seen on video shooting a beloved clerk who worked at an EZ Mart in Garden Ridge. The reward will be valid through September 27th.”

Pam Smotherman, 40, of Cibolo died on July 29th after being shot during a robbery at the store on FM 3009 near FM 2252.

Her impact on the community is evident as dozens participated in a vigil shortly after her death.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the man in the surveillance video and step forward with information.

Pam Smotherman being remembered tonight by family, friends and even strangers. The Garden Ridge community is united to secure justice for a woman who was greatly admired. Her killer is still out there. #kens5eyewitness @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/qkWTB3XsKG — Zack Briggs (@ZackBriggsNews) August 6, 2020

The gunman was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a bandana around his face. He was also carrying a gun and a tote bag.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

The man entered the EZ Mart around 3 a.m. on July 29th, demanding cash and lottery tickets.