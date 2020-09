John Edward Sparks Jr. pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday for shooting Zane Collier, 17, in April.

TYLER, Texas — An 18-year-old Tyler man will serve 37 years in prison for the death of a Chapel Hill High School senior.

John Edward Sparks Jr. pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday for shooting Zane Collier, 17, in April. He was then issued a sentence of 37 years in the 241st District Court, according to online judicial records.

An arrest affidavit states Sparks shot Collier because he stole marijuana from him.