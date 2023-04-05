DOJ announces $144.5 million settlement in Sutherland Springs mass shooting

26 worshippers were killed and 22 others injured in the tragic November 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Justice Department announced Wednesday that a multimillion dollar civil settlement has been reached in the Sutherland Springs mass shooting at the church back in November of 2017 that killed 26 worshippers and injured 22 others.

The tentative settlements of $144.5 million will resolve claims by more than 75 plaintiffs arising out of the shooting.

The plaintiffs’ claims allege that the U.S. Air Force was negligent when it failed to transmit to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) information about the shooter that would have prevented him from purchasing guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

A federal district court in Texas concluded that the U.S. was liable for damages caused by the shooting. This tentative settlement would resolve the pending appeals.

The DOJ says the settlement agreement has been approved, subject to the plaintiffs’ securing the required court approvals. Under applicable law, a court must approve some aspects of the settlements.

“No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “Today’s announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime.”

