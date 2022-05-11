Counseling still critical, and free, five years after Sutherland Springs shooting

Ecumenical Center CEO says thousands have received counseling after the tragic shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs held a memorial services and bell ringing ceremony Saturday morning. The private event marked the 5th anniversary since a gunman killed 26 people and wounded almost two dozen more in 2017.

Sutherland Springs resident Terrie Smith said the pain hasn't gotten easier in the last five years, but the community has come together during that time.

"They say time heals all wounds. It doesn't. You just learn to adjust to the hurt. You focus on the memories. The good memories. The community stays very united and everybody takes care of each other around here. Faith in God keeps the community going," Smith said.

Smith said taking through the event with others, and going through counseling, has also helped.

Thanks to the Ecumenical Center, counseling is still available to the community for free. CEO Mary Beth Fisk told Kens 5 there are three counseling locations in or near Sutherland springs right now and they make sure to keep those locations staffed.

"If they are a victim of crime and tied to that (tragedy) there is no cost to them," Fisk said.

Fisk said the centers are also open to others who need counseling and the cost is dependent on "a sliding scale" but the centers want to bring down the cost of care.

Fisk said, even five years after such a tragedy, it is normal for the anniversary of the event to trigger for the people who went through it. She said anyone who find themselves affected by that tragedy should seek out help.

"If you have an overwhelming sense of anxiety or are depressed, reach out for help," Fisk said. "Seek the support that you deserve."

You can contact The Ecumenical Center at 210-616-0885. Fisk said there are three locations in the Sutherland Springs area:

First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, 216 4th Street, Sutherland Springs, TX 78161

River Oaks Church, 10294 FM 539 Sutherland Springs, TX 78161

The Center for Healing & Hope, 13774 US HWY 87 W. La Vernia, TX 78121

Smith said her experience with counseling has helped her engage others and build more unity in the Sutherland Springs area