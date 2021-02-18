Kerrville socked with eight straight days of wintry weather

Sub-freezing temperatures have created many problems for the city.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is just one of many areas dealing with this rough weather. The City of Kerrville has also been pummeled by wintry weather, and the hits have kept on coming for well over a week now.

Thursday marked the the eighth day in a row Kerrville has dealt with snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures. The good news is that two days after more than three-quarters of the city was without power, that figure has dropped to below 1%.

"I think it's pretty wild. I thought we were about done with this," said Micha Ray, a Harper resident. "At least it's just light fluffy snow instead of the ice and everything that fell when it first started."

Even though the snow is light and fluffy and very pleasant to look at, the thought of losing power again still lingers in Ray's mind.

"I'm kind of concerned about it. I'm thinking if it keeps up like this we will probably lose power again later on, but right now I'm just gonna keep trying to stay warm and get home safely later."

By the middle of Thursday morning, Kerrville roads were snow-covered and slushy, a far cry from just a few hours prior when nothing was falling before sunrise and the roads were dry.

Ray, who works at a local convenience store, is staying with a friend in Kerrville about 23 miles from his home in Harper because the power there, unlike in Kerrville, is still out.

"Out in Harper, about 20 different powerlines went down so the electric company has been working basically day in and day out to get everything done," he said. "They can only do so much."

The city has also been working to restore water to all of homes and businesses. A boil notice remains in effect where all water meant for human consumption should be boiled for at least two minutes to make it safe to drink or use for cooking.