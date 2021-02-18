City of Kerrville remains under boil water notice

Power was the big issue for days, but now it is the boil order and the lack of bottled water.

SAN ANTONIO — For many in the San Antonio area, it is the first time they have had to deal with a boil notice. And it really caused problems Wednesday for several of businesses.

Even though the roads were fine most of the day, many restaurants didn't open partially because of the boil order, which affected the way they had to prepare food or serve beverages.

Thursday morning, Kerrville looks like it usually does in the early morning. All businesses have their lights back on. That's the first time we've seen that since KENS 5 arrived to the Hill Country on Monday.

According to the Kerrville Public Utility Board website, less than one percent of Kerrville is still without power. Tuesday, that number was over 76 percent. So power was the big issue for days, but now it is the boil order and the lack of bottled water, which was in short supply yesterday.

Before getting power back, many were asking, how do we boil water without power? Here are a few ideas from SAWS:

Other methods of boiling could include camp stoves, fish fryers and BBQ pits, grills of course all outside

Disinfect using 1/8 of a teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water. Shake it or mix it, and let it sit for 30 minutes before consuming

If you have a properly operating RO or UV system filtering your water, no need to boil

Most of Kerrville is ready for this to be over, but this guy is a trooper: Rick Matheson from McCoy's Building Supply told us, "I'm from Minnesota so I can handle it a little bit better than a lot of people. My wife is having a little bit of a problem. She is a freeze bunny. My daughter is taking it like a trooper. She's got horses and she has to haul water for them and everything and she's taking it like a trooper. She says, 'I'm better off than a lot of people are.'"

We are still under a Winter Storm Warning Thursday, expecting a few inches of snow. Everyone is holding their breath, hoping the sub-freezing temperatures planning to stick around for the next 36 hours don't cause any more problems, including knocking out power again.