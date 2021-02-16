Kerrville keeps taking hit after hit of weather woes

The snowy and icy roads are problem number one for Kerrville. It makes it hard to get around. But that leads to problem number two.

Much of South Texas is out of power Tuesday morning, including Kerrville.

It is definitely bitterly cold Tuesday morning. Thankfully, there is no breeze, so the wind chill factor is not as much of an issue as it was Monday. You can hear the ground crunching beneath feet. But that is because what melted partially yesterday easily re-froze overnight. In fact, it started doing that late Monday afternoon. And Kerrville is in a world of hurt this morning.

The snowy and icy roads are problem number one for Kerrville. It makes it hard to get around. But that leads to problem number two.

Trucks with gasoline have been unable to get to Kerrville for the most part since last Thursday. On ramps and exit ramps have been closed off and on.

We spoke with a few people Monday who said they were looking for gas for over an hour.

We also spoke with one man who said this is like nothing he has seen before, but the town has seen worse but not in over 35 years. Larry Jenschke who lives in Kerrville told us, "In 1985 we had snow. One foot in 1985 in January. That was an arctic front. The second front was another arctic front and we had another foot of snow in the Hill Country in Fredericksburg. And then the third front, still in January of 1985, we got 10 inches of snow and we've never seen that here."

That takes us to problem number four for Kerrville. As of 6 a.m., the Kerrville PUB shows 76% of Kerrville is without power. And nobody knows when it’s going to come back.