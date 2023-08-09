Kerrville reveals official poster for city's 2024 Eclipse Festival

Texans living in the Hill Country will have one of the best seats to a rare and memorable astronomical event next year.

SAN ANTONIO — Kerrville will be the place to be when the U.S. experiences its last total solar eclipse for decades next April, as nearly four and a half minutes of daytime darkness will overtake the Hill Country community during the astronomical phenomenon—the longest period of eclipse anywhere in the country.

With NASA expecting to be on site and hotels already offering deals on rooms for those coming from elsewhere, the South Texas community is going all out to turn it into a full-blown event. The city is organizing the Kerrville Eclipse Festival, this week revealing an official poster teasing the surreal skyward beauty that awaits on April 8.

"With Kerrville experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime natural phenomenon, the Parks and Recreation Department wanted to create an iconic commemorative poster that celebrates Kerrville's culture and natural beauty," Rain Thoresen, tourism and event coordinator for the city, is quoted as saying in a release.

The festival will take place at Louise Hays Park, will be free to attend, and is expected to feature speakers from the science world, live music and children's activities. It's also one of three locations in the country where NASA representatives will livestream the eclipse from.

The posters are now available for purchase, and can be bought through the week at Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Kerrville will also be one of the best places to be for the Oct. 14 annular eclipse.

