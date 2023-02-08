'Ring of fire' will be visible in San Antonio during solar eclipse. Here's what you need to know.

No matter where you plan to view the annular eclipse there are some things to remember to experience its full effect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians mark your calendars to see the ring of fire in just a few short months during this year's annular solar eclipse.

This will be an exciting event as the city falls directly in the eclipse's path with almost 90 percent coverage, according to NASA. This means almost the entire sun will be covered by the moon leaving an orange rim known as the ring of fire.

San Antonians will also be within driving distance of other cities containing 100 percent coverage. The graphic below shows those residing in the thin blue line will experience 100 percent near cities like Hondo and Vanderpool.

In the black area lies Bexar County in the main pathway for the eclipse and those residing in the light purple color will be at 80 percent coverage.

However, no matter where you plan to view the annular eclipse there are some things to remember in order to experience its full effect in October.

When and where does the eclipse take place?

The annular solar eclipse will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023 crossing through both North and South America.

The event begins as early as 10:23 a.m. when the moon passes between the sun and earth showing a partial eclipse then ending three hours later at 1:33 p.m., according to time and date.

Although it seems long the peak time for San Antonio to see the ring of fire could only last as long as two minutes starting at 11:54 a.m. During this time a ring from the sun will be visible behind the moon and the sky will grow darker.

Remember if deciding to travel to another city outside San Antonio peak viewing times will change.

Can I look directly at the sun during the eclipse?

Just because the sun is "blocked" by the moon doesn't mean looking directly at the sun is safe. You should never look directly at the sun, even with sunglasses. However, during a solar eclipse there are special glasses allowing direct viewing with your eyes called eclipse glasses.

Eclipse glasses are thousands of times darker than normal glasses and must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard, according to NASA.

There are also solar filters that can be placed on telescopes and cameras for those trying to get an up-close view of the eclipse.

What's an annual eclipse vs a total eclipse?

During an annular solar eclipse the moon is at its farthest point from the Earth so appears smaller and can't cover the entire sun like during a total eclipse. Therefore, during an annular solar eclipse the moon appears as a dark disk with a brighter area appearing to be a ring around the moon.

This is very different from a total eclipse when the moon appears to be the same size leaving only the Sun's corona and outer atmosphere to show. Here viewers can actually remove their solar glasses for a short time, according to the NASA website.