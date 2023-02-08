NBA suspends Spurs' Graham for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving

The Spurs guard will be suspended for two games without pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has announced it has suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte Graham for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving, in violation of the law of the State of North Carolina.

According to the league, his suspension will start with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and able to play.

The incident stems from a July 7, 2022 arrest before he was a member of the Spurs and was with the Pelicans.

According to the police report, Graham was pulled over for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. It was then noticed that he displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

Graham's breath test for alcohol resulted in a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

He was traded to the Spurs in Feb. last season as part of the Josh Richardson deal.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.