Spurs' Devonte Graham picks Knicks as America's basketball team

The Spurs do have a case to be considered America's basketball team too.

SAN ANTONIO — There are a few storied NBA teams that have reached iconic levels.

The 1990s Bulls with Michael Jordan, the "Showtime" Lakers era, the 17-titles Celtics, and the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal-led Lakers.

All are worthy of being called "America's basketball team" but the Knicks?

Apparently, San Antonio Spurs' Devonte Graham believes New York is "America's team."

Speaking with the YouTube show "Tidal League" hosted by Theo Pinson, Graham picked the Knicks as the nation's team.

"I'm gonna go with the Knicks," he said.

He also picked a few other fanbases who conquered the league and show the most support.

"I'm not gonna lie, Lakers, Boston, Knicks," he said. "They (fans) travel."

There is an argument to be made that the Spurs are and should be America's team.

The franchise has five NBA titles, boasted two franchise players who represented the league the right way on and off the court ( David Robinson and Tim Duncan), has arguably the best coach in league history (Gregg Popovich), and more importantly, owns the best winning percentage at 60%.

That winning percentage is higher than the Lakers (59%), Knicks (48%), and Celtics (59%).

Not to mention, the Spurs have more titles (5) than the Knicks (2).

And in case Graham hasn't noticed, Spurs fans do travel to road games each and every season.

Perhaps Graham can be forgiven for overlooking San Antonio considering he became a Spur late last season via a trade and isn't familiar with San Antonio's rich NBA history.