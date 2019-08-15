TEXAS, USA — The Texas Two-Step Lottery is adding a few zeroes to the jackpot prize.

What started out as $200,000 has grown to an estimated $2.05 million prize for Thursday night's drawing.

The earnings make it the largest drawing since 2009, and the third-largest Texas Two-Step jackpot on record, according to the press release.

“If a player matches all four numbers plus the bonus ball, they’ll be the biggest Texas Two-Step winner in over a decade," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission.

The Texas Legislature authorized Texas Lottery revenues to benefit state programs, including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

One person can win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers, 1-35, and one of the Bonus Ball numbers, to the numbers drawn.

If you're interested in playing for the $2.05 million prize money, you have until 10:02 p.m. to purchase a ticket. The drawing will take place at 10:12 p.m. You can visit the Texas Lottery website for more information.

