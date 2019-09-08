SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonian is $5 million richer!

The Texas Lottery said the San Antonio resident, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased a "Winning Millions" ticket at Hildebrand Grocery located in the 1500 block of W. Hildebrand Ave on the city's west side.

The ticket yielded the game's top prize of $5 million. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, this was the third of four prizes worth $5 million to be rewarded in the "Winning Millions" game. Overall, the lottery game offers more than $170 million in total prizes.

