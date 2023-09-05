Fort Hood post officially renamed Fort Cavazos

The military installation near Killeen, Texas, was redesignated Tuesday in honor of a South Texas native.

KILLEEN, Texas — In a historic move reflecting a nationwide effort to move away from Confederate-era legacies, Texas's Fort Hood was redesignated Fort Cavazos on Tuesday.

Known as one of the country’s largest military instillations, the post's new name is in honor of General Richard Edward Cavazos, who made military history in 1982 by becoming the U.S. Army's first Hispanic four-star general.

A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Cavazos served in the U.S. Army for 33 years. He died in 2017 and is buried at Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio.

Many who spoke at the dedication described the general as a humble leader.

“General Cavazos was known as a ‘soldier's soldier' who earned admiration, loyalty and respect,” Lieutenant General Sean C. Bernabe said at Tuesday's ceremony. “Through warrior ethos, though his selflessness, through his genuine empathy and through his unquestionable love for soldiers.”

For years Fort Hood had been named after Lt. Gen. John Bell Hood, who was a Confederate leader during the Civil War.

The newly redesignated Fort Cavazos is one of several military instillations undergoing name changes after a congressional committee recommended removing Confederate names from military bases, as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress.

