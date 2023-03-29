Teens arrested after violently attacking an elderly man and stealing his truck on north side

San Antonio police said the suspects are between the ages of 15 to 16-years-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Three teenage boys are facing felony charges for their violent attack on an elderly man last month on the city's north side.

The family of Larry Brister said he was brutally beaten before his Ford truck was stolen near the entrance of the neighborhood where he lives. His daughter Mandy Kohutek is relieved by the arrests but said her father's recovery hasn't been easy.

Tuesday marked his 45th day in the hospital due to the extent of his injuries. Kohutek said his broken bones have healed but the injury to his brain has not.

"He has to sleep a lot for the brain to heal. We're learning that and that's been hard seeing him sleep so much because he was so active before," said Kohutek.

She said the 80-year-old played tennis, mowed the lawn and worked a job three days out of the week. Now, it's hard for him to just get out of bed.

"It's one of those things that we can't really control. The doctors have done all that they can do so we'll just see what happened," she said.

Brister has not brought up his attack on Feb. 11, and the family hasn't mentioned it to him either. Kohutek said her father was on a food run when the incident occurred. She isn't sure what lured her father of out of his truck either.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso said the details surrounding the robbery remain unclear but confirmed arrests have been made. Due to their age, police cannot publicly identify the suspects.

"Once our robbery unit got on the case, they started looking into it and the vehicle was found. They were able to process the vehicle and develop a suspect," said Sgt. Moscoso.

Moscoso said the first suspect revealed two other accomplices. After a couple of weeks, the U.S. Marshals Office was able to locate and arrest the two juveniles. Now the suspects are charged with aggravated robbery and their fate is up to the district attorney.

Kohutek said her family was shocked to learn how young these suspects were. However, she is grateful they were caught and hopes justice will be served.