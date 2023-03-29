Argument between two maintenance workers leads to shooting at Helotes apartments

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 14000 block of FM 1560.

HELOTES, Texas — An argument between two maintenance workers at an apartment complex led to one man being shot, according to police.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Azure City Living Apartments located on the 14000 block of FM 1560 in Helotes.

Police said an argument between the two men escalated into a shooting when one man shot the other with a handgun.

Police say the suspect tried to put a tourniquet on the victim, but the victim refused.

The shooter then called police and when they arrived, they found the victim outside of the complex with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

He was taken to University Hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

The man who fired the shots was arrested by police.

This is a developing story.

