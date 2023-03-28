Man fatally shot twice in stomach at southeast-side apartments, police say

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot twice in the stomach at a southeast side apartment around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials responded to reports of a shooting in progress at the 4000 block of E. Southcross Blvd near Pecan Valley Elementary School.

Officials say the victim was a 40-year-old man shot twice in the stomach and found in the bathroom. It appears it was a domestic violence incident with a new boyfriend shooting an old boyfriend, however police say that is very preliminary information. The woman involved, as well as her mother, were both inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, police say.

Police are searching for the suspect at this time who feld from the scene following the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.