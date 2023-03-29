Man hit, killed while crossing street on west side, police say

He was hit by a suspect in a white truck, who did not stop to help him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit and killed by a driver in a truck on the west side early Wednesday morning. Police say the driver did not stop.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was struck around 12:10 a.m. on Culebra near 36th Street close to St. Mary’s University.

Police say the victim was crossing the street and another car slowed down to let him cross.

When he crossed into the second lane, a driver in a white truck struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the family of the man was there and was understandably very upset.

The vehicle that hit him was an older model truck.

SAPD says they’re going to try pulling video from businesses nearby to find the person responsible.

We’ve reached out to SAPD and they were able to tell us they did take someone in for questioning but weren’t able to tell us if they were arrested.

It’s something that’s becoming all too common here in Texas.

For this reason, TXDOT is launching their Be Safe, Drive Smart campaign.

As part of this campaign, you may see human billboards walking around near the San Fernando Cathedral Wednesday.

Members of the campaign will be seen wearing boards with messages reminding folks the importance of following rules of the road, and looking out for each other.

TXDOT says pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities and serious injuries continue to rise.

Here in San Antonio, in 2021, there were 626 crashes involving pedestrians.

88 of them were fatal and 132 resulted in serious injuries.

The human billboards will be walking around from 8 a.m. until noon.