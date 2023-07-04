Standoff between police and man accused of shooting, killing woman happening at San Antonio home

Authorities said it all began at a taco truck on Southwest Military when two men began arguing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are in a standoff with a suspect who they say is tied to a deadly southwest-side shooting.

Authorities have been trying to talk the man out of a home on Humboldt and Ferndale Street near I-35 since 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said it all began at a taco truck on Southwest Military when two men began arguing. One of the men walked back to his Jeep to drive away when another man fired a shot into the passenger side window, hitting a woman in the chest.

The man in the Jeep drove to a nearby gas station down the street. Police and Emergency Medical Services met them there, and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

After the shooting, they say the suspect drove away. Police went to his home on Ferndale, and since then, they’ve been trying to get the man out of the house.