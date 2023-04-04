Two years after aspiring Marine's murder, authorities and his family are still searching for justice

18-year-old Anthony Luna was found dead not far from Southwest High School, where he was a student. A reward is being offered for information.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The murder of an aspiring Marine still remains unsolved. Two years ago, 18-year-old Anthony Luna never got on a school bus to go home.

Investigators said he was murdered, and his body was found just five minutes away from Southwest High School where he attended. There have been no leads in this case. Right now, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is once again trying to generate tips.

At one point, Sheriff Javier Salazar when talking about this case, said Anthony was a good kid and something bad happened to him. He said the teen wasn’t involved in a high-risk lifestyle. Anthony’s mother, Sara Trujillo, knew the day he didn’t come home from school something was wrong. Her son’s murder case is still haunting her today.

“Every day," she said. “Everyday. It is like you can’t wake up from this.”

Her nightmare has been going on for almost two years. In August of 2021, her son Anthony was picked up by someone in a black vehicle outside the high school. He was never seen again.

“For him to go silent, like right off the bat I knew something was wrong,” the mom said.

Weeks later in mid-September, the teen was finally classified as missing. Weeks turned into months. December 2021 there was a big break in the case. It was news Trujillo didn’t want to hear. Sheriff Salazar held a news conference about finding Anthony’s remains.

“To be cast outside and literally torn apart and eaten by animals after death,” he said. “Is the most disrespectful thing I think someone can do.”

Anthony’s body was found a little more than three miles from Southwest High School. A rancher found the remains in the 11000 block of Kearney Road, which is a very remote area.

“That broke me into pieces,” she said. “I have never felt pain like no other.”

Anthony was a senior in a specialized stem program in hopes of going in to robotics and landing in the Marines to serve our country.

“This pain doesn’t go away,” she said. “He is still gone.”

As the years go by, this mother is still finding the strength to be a voice for her son. She hopes whoever did this will soon free her from her nightmare.

“You find it in your heart to say something,” she said. “To say I did it, and I am sorry and come clean.”