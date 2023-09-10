Spurs partner with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to hold annual blood drive

Donors will be given free tickets for the Spurs game on October 16, along with a Halloween Boo Crew t-shirt, in exchange for donating blood.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs is partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to save as many lives as possible by hosting a blood drive.

The blood drive is Monday, October 9, at Frost Bank Center. The first 400 donors through the door will be gifted free tickets for the Spurs game on October 16, along with a Halloween Boo Crew t-shirt, in exchange for donating their blood.

To date, Spurs Sports and Entertainment blood drives have collected more than 800 donations and have helped more than 2,400 patients in our community.

"Donations are always needed to help in emergencies and a lifeline for many including cancer patients, new mothers, and premature babies," said the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. "Cancer patients need blood to recover from treatment, while trauma victims and surgery patients need blood and platelets to stop their hemorrhage."

Frost Bank Center

(Please enter through GATE C off Houston Street and turn left into LOT 2. Park in LOT 2 and enter through the SOUTHWEST VIP ENTRANCE.)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

One AT&T Center Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78219

Donor rules have changed over the years, so officials say you shouldn't automatically assume you can't donate. However you can donate up to four times per year. Learn more or make an appointment at southtexasblood.org or by calling (210) 731-5590.

To schedule a blood donation, click here.

