State of the Spurs: Inside training camp as the Wemby Era officially begins

Star rookie Victor Wembanyama has landed in San Antonio, and the KENS 5 team is taking you behind the scenes at his first training camp and media day.

SAN ANTONIO — In case you hadn't heard, an alien has touched down in the Alamo City. Star rookie Victor Wembanyama is about to start his career in San Antonio, and the KENS 5 team is taking you behind the scenes at his first training camp and media day.

Join Tom Petrini, Nate Ryan, Vinnie Vinzetta, Casey Viera, and Jeff Garcia for an hour-long special on the start of a new era, predictions for Wemby's rookie year, a look inside the new practice facility, and an exclusive interview with Malaki Branham.

Gregg Popovich spoke about his superstar rookie, the growth of the returning players, and the fact that this team will be expected to win more than last year's squad. That desire to win was a common thread among the players, as was the acknowledgement that the team's defense needs to improve.

Devin Vassell looks poised for a breakout year after recovering from a knee injury, packing on muscle and signing a 5-year contract extension. Jeremy Sochan's sophomore campaign could involve more experimenting as a point guard. Speaking of which, will Tre Jones start or will San Antonio embrace a less traditional starting five?

Who else breaks out for the Spurs? How many games will they win? Does the playoff drought finally end? All that and more on this episode of State of the Spurs from KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

