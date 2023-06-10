LOOK: Devin Vassell gets his likeness added to popular Spurs mural

Vassell gets added to the city's Southside Spurs mural.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After netting himself the largest contract in San Antonio Spurs history, what could possibly top that for forward Devin Vassell?

How about his likeness added to the popular Spurs mural at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant on the city's Southside?

Created by local artist Nik Soupe, Vassell has finally been added to the must-visit mural.

It features him in his black Spurs jersey, with his jersey number and name splashed behind him in varying font styles, and includes his tattoos.

That's attention to detail!

Other Spurs who grace the mural are Keldon Johnson, Blake Wesley, Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and other franchise legends.

And speaking of Wembanyama, the rookie was busy before the start of training camp visiting the many murals made in his honor.

He stopped by the one at Tacos Al Carbon, SouthTown 101, and Mark's Outing just to name a few.

As for Vassell, this is a huge sign of how much the city has embraced him. To be on a Spurs mural means he is embedded into the fiber of the community and a sign the fans will be cheering him throughout the entire season.

At the recent Spurs Media Day, he mentioned he is poised to help the team get plenty of wins, fill a leadership role, and is eager to help the team reach the next level of NBA success.

You can visit the Vassell mural at 4122 S Flores St., 78214.