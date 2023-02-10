Spurs' Wembanyama shows San Antonio love in new video; Ready to become a Dallas Cowboys fan

"Howdy, ya'll! This is Wemby," the Spurs rookie said in a new team video.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the start of training camp, San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama had a whirlwind tour of San Antonio making pit stops at the world-famous Alamo, local bars, and the many murals made in his honor.

And now we get to see his reaction to the city and more in a new video released by the team.

The video highlights Wemby's San Antonio jaunt including his stops that went viral at Southtown 101 (where he ordered a lemonade at the bar), and surprising the mural artists to discuss their Wemby-themed work.

The video also captures him admitting he might have to become a Dallas Cowboys fan now that he is living in San Antonio.

"I think I got to become a Cowboys fan," Wembanyama said in the Spurs video. "I know how football works. I love it but I still got to see the game live."

Showing Cowboys fandom will certainly earn Wembanyama more San Antonio fans than he already has.

Wemby's aim for his San Antonio tour was to meet the people who welcomed him to the city and appreciated him.

"This is why we out today just to meet the people who appreciate me and show them love," he said in the video.

From towering on the court to standing tall next to the Shrine of Texas Liberty! Victor Wembanyama meets the Alamo. Welcome to San Antonio! #GoSpursGo @wemby @spurs pic.twitter.com/VIOmLuhzvm — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) September 27, 2023

From mingling with fans at The Roo Pub, and visiting murals of his likeness at Tacos Al Carbon, the Spurs rookie made sure he showed San Antonio love right back.

“The love I feel from them is just incredible,” he said in the video. “I don’t have one point in the NBA yet, but the love they show here is incredible.”

San Antonio is definitely ready for the new Spurs season to start and for the Wembanyama era to begin.