Spurs news: Training camp roster announced, promotions, game time change, and more

Who'll be battling for a roster spot at the Spurs' 2023 training camp?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are set to begin a new season which means the start of their training camp.

Here's some Spurs recent news and notes:

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER ANNOUNCED

San Antonio's 2023-24 training camp roster is currently at 19 players.

It features 15 returning players from last season and features six of San Antonio’s first-round draft picks from the last five years, as well as three off-season additions.

Training camp on Oct. 3 at the Victory Capital Performance Center and the team opens the regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ahead of the start of training camp, the signed forward Charles Bediako.

SPURS STAFF ADDITIONS AND PROMOTIONS

The Spurs announced additions and promotions within the team’s basketball operations staff.

The Spurs have added Kaleb Thornhill as VP of player development and organizational growth and Jimmy Baron joins as the team’s shooting development coach, while Josh Brannon has been promoted to player development from the Spurs video room. San Antonio has also promoted Kenny Trevino (formerly served as an Austin Spurs assistant coach) to head video coordinator, as well as Jon Harris and Ryan Oliver to assistant video coordinators.

For the Spurs medical and performance group, the team has added Guy Nicolette, MD as director of sports medicine, Beth Morford as soft tissue specialist and Guillaume Alquier as athletic performance coach.

SPURS-THUNDER GAME TIME CHANGE

The Jan. 24, 2024, Spurs-Thunder home game has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. CST. It was originally scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 CST.

SPURS GIVE GIVES BACK TO SAN ANTONIO