Report: Spurs, Bullock agree to a contract buyout

Bullock was part of a trade that sent him from Dallas to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and veteran forward Reggie Bullock have agreed to a contract buyout according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The San Antonio Spurs and veteran wing Reggie Bullock have agreed to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bullock is set to enter free agency where several championship contenders and playoff teams will pursue him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2023

In the offseason, Bullock was traded to San Antonio as part of a three-team trade with the Celtics and the Mavericks.

Considering the Spurs' current timeline, Bullock (32 years old) likely didn't fit the franchise's ongoing rebuild.

He will likely be a sought-after player in free agency for teams in the mix for a postseason spot.

In other recent roster moves, San Antonio signed RaiQuan Gray and waived guard Cameron Payne.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed RaiQuan Gray to a training camp deal, a league source told @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 27, 2023

