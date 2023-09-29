NBA suspends ex-Spur Josh Primo four games for conduct detrimental to the league

The league conducted its own investigation finding Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA announced it has suspended former San Antonio Spurs player Joshua Primo for four games without pay after conducting its own investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

According to the league, after conducting its own investigation and consulting with relevant experts to results found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.

Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures.

Ultimately, the NBA found the behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.

Primo is currently not with an NBA team after the Spurs released him on October 31, 2022 after Dr. Hillary Cauthen alleged incidents involving Primo and told the team about it in January 2022. She claimed no action was taken.

The suspension effectively means if Primo signs with any NBA team for this season, he would be suspended for the first four regular season games, then he could play.

Ultimately, a lawsuit was filed against Primo and the Spurs but was settled.

Should he return to the NBA, the four-game suspension will be implemented.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.