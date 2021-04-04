Police investigating deadly southside crash

Officers found a vehicle that had driven off the road and into a tree. The victim who died at the scene was believed to be 18-20 years. A second victim survived.

SAN ANTONIO — One person died and another person suffered life-threatening injuries in a southside crash overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An investigation is underway to figure out why the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. off Applewhite Road, south of Loop 410.

