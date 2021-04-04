Police investigating deadly southside crash

SAN ANTONIO — One person died and another person suffered life-threatening injuries in a southside crash overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An investigation is underway to figure out why the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree.
Officers said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. off Applewhite Road, south of Loop 410.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had driven off the road and into a tree. The victim who died at the scene was believed to be 18-20 years old.
The female passenger, who is believed to be in her late teens, had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.