Police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of causing a chain reaction crash

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who caused a chain reaction crash.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Interstate 35 at Thousand Oaks Drive.

Police said a driver rear-ended two people on a motorcycle going northbound. That driver then reportedly took off.

Then, as a pick-up truck tried to pull over to help, they hit another car, causing it to flip. The people on the motorcycle and the driver in the car are expected to recover.

Authorities do not have a description of the hit-and-run vehicle at this time.