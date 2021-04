As for the driver who hit the man, charges have not been reported.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after a crash on the city's south side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of of South Loop 1604 Westbound.

BCSO said the victim, who has not been identified, was on South Loop 1604 when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He passed away at the scene.

As for the driver who hit the man, charges have not been reported. But, authorities say they are investigating the incident.