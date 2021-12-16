x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 54-year-old Ingram man

Leroy Roman was last seen on Wednesday in the 100 block of Clark Street in Ingram, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The Ingram Police Department is looking for a missing 54-year-old man who officials say is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Leroy Roman was last seen on Wednesday in the 100 block of Clark Street in Ingram, Texas.

Officials say he was wearing glasses, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and has a tatoo of a rosary around his neck. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

They believe Roman is a danger to himself and poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Ingram Police Department at 830-367-2636.

Related Articles

In Other News

Woman shot and killed in street; Boy Scouts employee arrested | KENS 5 News NOW