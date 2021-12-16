Silver Alert issued for missing 54-year-old Ingram man

Leroy Roman was last seen on Wednesday in the 100 block of Clark Street in Ingram, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The Ingram Police Department is looking for a missing 54-year-old man who officials say is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Officials say he was wearing glasses, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and has a tatoo of a rosary around his neck. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

They believe Roman is a danger to himself and poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.