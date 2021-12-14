Elderly man missing, known to frequent Bee County and San Patricio County

71 year old Juan Jose Duenez was last seen leaving home around 6:30 pm, Monday Dec. 13th.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing person. 72 year old Juan Jose Duenez suffers from early onset dementia and Parkinson's disease and was last contacted Monday, Dec. 13th.

Duenez is described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, roughly 184 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue wrangler jeans, a grey t-shirt, suspenders, and glasses.

Duenez was last seen leaving home around 6:30 pm, and was last spoken to on the phone at 8:30 pm. He is known to spend time in both San Patricio and South Bee County.

He drives a gray 2021 Chevy Colorado, license plate number TXLPNWG3344.

If he is contacted, please notify the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

