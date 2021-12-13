MISSING: Law enforcement searching for 11-year-old girl in Bee County

If you spot her or know her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (361) 362-3223.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a child that has gone missing.

Sophia Aguilar, 11, was last seen in the Windridge Subdivision off of FM 351 in Bee County, officials said.

Several agencies have been called in to assist with the search, including the Coast Guard.

Don’t be alarmed if you see the US Coast Guard helicopter circling around town. They were requested to help with the search of the missing child and are in the area now. Posted by Beeville Fire Department on Monday, December 13, 2021

Sophia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve undershirt, and possible a yellow polo shirt and grey hoodie, according to a post from Bee County Office of Emergency Management.

No other information was given at this time.

If you spot her or know her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (361) 362-3223.

