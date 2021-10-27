Shooting at Wing Daddy's leaves one person injured, police say

SAPD said an altercation happened inside the restaurant between two men. The altercation carried outside and one of the men shot the other and then fled the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot at a Wing Daddy's located on the southeast side, police said.

Around 9 p.m. the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to Wing Daddy's located on the 1100 block of Southeast Military Drive for a shooting, police said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.