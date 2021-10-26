Police looking for man who rammed into car at Little Caesars Pizza

Police are looking for the driver of the silver pickup truck and say there should be damage to the front side of the bumper of the truck.

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD is looking for a man with a silver pickup truck who they say was involved in an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars Pizza in August.

Police say a woman and her friends were getting food at Little Caesars Pizza at 3610 Nogalitos when they were confronted by the driver of a blue Nissan sedan. The Nissan had almost hit the woman's car when they were driving to the pizza restaurant.

A man in a silver truck, who is suspected of being an associate of the Nissan driver, got out of the truck with a handgun. Police say he shot once in the air and once toward the victims. He then reportedly got back in his truck and drove into the victim's car twice.

Police are looking for the driver of the silver pickup truck and say there should be damage to the front side of the truck's bumper.