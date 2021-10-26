San Antonio family demanding justice after teen boy was shot and killed

Police said Anthony Vick Rodriguez, 16, had gotten into an argument with the suspect before shots were fired.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy. San Antonio police said Anthony Vick Rodriguez was shot and killed last Sunday on the 2600 block of Tillie Dr. It happened around 3 a.m., and no arrests have yet been made.

"When he was younger and he was growing up, he loved the movie Nacho Libre," Norma Aranda Gray, Rodriguez's aunt, said. "So I think we watched that movie close to over 100 times."

His family described Rodriguez as a teen with dreams for the future. His family said he was a caring, fun-loving kid. His grandma Angelica Mendez, said he also enjoyed being active.

"I remember his little football uniform and, you know, they were always playing sports," Mendez said.

His family said he came from a large family, filled with people who love him, but now, they’re trying to come to terms with their loss.

"It's been the most difficult thing, you know, to lose a child to such a violent crime," Mendez said.

San Antonio Police said a witness called police telling them that he was driving the suspect and Rodriguez when they got into an argument. Police said the two passengers pulled guns on each other --- that’s when the suspect shot Rodriguez, killing him.

The driver told police he stopped the car and the suspect pulled Rodriguez's body out of the car before running away.

"It was the most devastating feeling anybody can endure," Mendez said upon finding out about her grandson's death.

His family wants justice and prepared signs with the words "Justice for Anthony.'

"Whoever did this, you know, gets arrested and tried," Mendez said.

But Mendez also want to spread awareness about gun violence.

"Kids around guns and it's not, you know, there's always a tragic ending to that," Mendez said. "It's devastating all the way around. These are kids."

His grandma says they want to keep his memory alive. His family members said Rodriguez was a young kid with a smile that could light up a room, but now they are left with a void.

"He was a kid I think that wanted better. And then just really never got that opportunity, you know, to mature to that level of him making those right choices that. I know Rodriguez would have wanted to have a happy, successful [life]."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SAPD at their Homicide Unit line: 210-207-7635.