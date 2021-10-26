South side Catholic Church reports sixth burglary in four months after golf cart, lawn equipment stolen

The reverend at a south side catholic church is asking for police monitoring in the area after a golf cart and lawn equipment were stolen.

This weekend a golf cart and lawn equipment were stolen from St. Bonaventure Catholic Church off of Palo Alto Road near I-35.

The pastor tells KENS 5 they’ve reported six break-ins at the church the past four months.

On Saturday morning, they found the lock to this trailer cut and the door open with the golf cart, a pressure washer and lawn equipment missing.

Reverend Jean-Oscar Nlandu says he is worried after multiple break-ins have occurred at his church.

“It’s so painful for me because the church at St. Bonaventure has become an easy target,” Rev. Nlandu said.

Between the gates, locked each night, and security cameras around the property—they’ve tried doing what they can.

“It’s horrible. I have not slept for all these months because I watch until 1 o’clock but it doesn’t help”

This weekend—a weed eater, pressure washer and golf cart went missing from a trailer behind the main sanctuary building.

At the north end of the property, a locked gate was broken into.

In two of the incidents, Rev. Nlandu says the catalytic converter from his car parked in a carport was stolen. Burglars also removed the catalytic converter from the vehicle a parishioner loaned to Rev. Nlandu.

“Right now I have no cars, nothing at all, so the police department says they are aware of it,” he said.

Rev. Nlandu wants the San Antonio Police Department to step up patrols in the area.

“it’s disappointing and frightening because we have a huge property, there’s no way we can really take care of it properly,” he said.

Rev. Nlandu—while frustrated, wants to be forgiving to those responsible.

“It’s about moral responsibility, that’s evil, that’s not the right thing to do,” he adds.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, 16 9-1-1 calls were placed to SAPD. Although in each incident, no suspect description was available.