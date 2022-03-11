'Shocked and deeply saddened' | Teacher at northwest-side school passes away

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to have lost a beloved member of our school community. In his two years with us, Michael Echaniz faithfully served our students in and out of the classroom. He was a skilled teacher and generous soul who poured his time, talent, and energy into our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and students. Counselors are available on campus to support students and staff as we process this news. Police are continuing to investigate and any additional questions should be directed to SAPD. He will be deeply missed.”