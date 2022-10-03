Man in his 20s found shot to death on northwest side

The murder suspect ran away wearing a blue hoodie, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus shared from the scene on Gus Eckert Road, near Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his mid-20s was found shot to death on the northwest side on Thursday morning. Police responded to the murder scene in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road near Fredericksburg Road around 7 a.m.

Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department said the victim was found shot in his upper extremities near his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. In preliminary information released so far, a male with a blue hoodie was seen running from the scene, McManus said.

McManus said the victim lived alone at the scene. He asked if anyone has seen anything or seen anything, to please contact SAPD.

"We have no idea what the connection was between the victim and the shooter – if there was one at all," McManus said.

The victim's name has not been released.