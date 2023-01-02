City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9

The centers offer recreation and health/wellness activities for adults 60 years and older.

SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9.

The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.

Their new hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The extended hours will be offered at the following DHS-managed Comprehensive Senior Centers:

Alicia Treviño Lopez, 8353 Culebra Road 78251

Bob Ross, 2219 Babcock 78229

District 2, 1751 S. W.W. White Road 78220

District 5, 2701 S. Presa 78210

Doris Griffin, 6157 N.W. Loop 410 78238

Northeast, 4135 Thousand Oaks 78247

South Side Lions, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive 78210

Walker Ranch, 835 W. Rhapsody 78216

West End Park, 1226 N.W. 18th St. 78207

Willie Cortez, 5512 S.W. Military Drive 78242

“Knowing the vital role that older adults play both in their own families and in the community, the City’s Comprehensive Senior Centers support continued active involvement of this large segment of the population,” said Melody Woosley, Director, Department of Human Services. “Our sincere hope is that the extended hours will allow the centers to serve as a neighborhood hub for older adults to make friends, pursue hobbies, and maintain their health. I encourage all adults 60 years and over to visit a senior center and take advantage of the tremendous services and resources offered to them.”

The programs and activities they have sceduled daily include a nutritious meal in a group setting, social services, arts and crafts, exercise classes, library, recreation and dance, computer classes, basic health screenings, work search programs, and field trips.

And the best part about it is that it's absolutly free of charge!

To be eligible to attend a senior center and participate in their programs and services, you must be a resident of Bexar County and be 60 years of age or older. For more information, call 210-207-7172 or visit the DHS website.

