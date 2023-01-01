How to set a wellness goal and stick to it

Fitness resolutions are among the most popular for 2023. Here are some helpful tips for how to follow through.

SAN ANTONIO — For many, a fresh year means a fresh start.

Fitness goals are among the most popular New Year’s resolutions, according to online data company Statista.

However, setting an objective and sticking to it is no small task. It’s easy to run out of steam a few months in.

Two local women, who have exceeded their wellness goals, shared their ‘secret to success’ with KENS 5.

When Fancy Wood steps up to a barbell, she is focused. Not on getting through her morning CrossFit routine, but on getting stronger.

“It almost gives my brain a break from thinking about the 100 other things I have going in my life,” Wood said.

She joined CrossFit Virilis a year and a half ago.

“I am just a normal person who got lost in the world,” said Wood. “[I] stopped taking care of myself. To be honest, I don’t think I ever really took care of myself.”

After many intense workouts, she lost 40 pounds.

Haley Morrone also achieved her fitness goal. She shed more than 100 pounds over the past eight years.

“The physical transformation is like the least important part of it for me,” said Morrone. “I was 32 years old; I was a stay-at-home mom. My husband was in the military, so he was deployed. My oldest son was in the process of being diagnosed with autism.”

In life, both women carried a lot on their shoulders.

“In my head, all that’s going on is those people telling me I can’t do it,” Wood said.

As the two zeroed in on their targets, they noticed their biggest transformation was on the inside.

“My self-esteem increased,” Morrone said.

“The pride that I have in myself is probably the biggest obstacle that I have overcome,” said Wood. “This is the first time I truly did something for myself. I am a lot happier. I am a better mother, wife and friend.”

For Wood, it’s no longer about the number on a scale.

What worked for her was finding a fitness community to encourage and hold her accountable.

Wood has a message for those who have set a wellness goal for 2023.