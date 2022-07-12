Seasonal depression having greater effect on senior citizens

UofL Health said where an elderly person is staying can have a serious effect on their mental health.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seasonal depression affects many across the United States, but it can also have an even greater effect on people who are older and feel isolated.

UofL Health said where an elderly person is staying can have a serious effect on their mental health.

The said elders who are staying in long-term care facilities like nursing homes are almost 60% more likely to show signs of depression.

“Isolation is certainly a huge factor of course covid the past couple of years has been difficult for all of us, even more so with the geriatric population. With that isolation you'll see losing a sense of purpose and connectiveness to others,” Jasmine Wadkins, Peace Hospital, said.



UofL health says to reduce feelings of isolation, it is best to keep any elderly members of your family connected.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.